Raymond James Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE)

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James analyst C. Stanley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V)’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial set a C$2.00 price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) stock opened at C$0.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 8.52 and a quick ratio of 8.05. Orezone Gold Co. has a one year low of C$0.22 and a one year high of C$1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$316.44 million and a PE ratio of -12.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.93.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) (CVE:ORE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01).

In other news, Director Michael Henreid Halvorson bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.02 per share, with a total value of C$204,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,859,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,936,295.26.

Orezone Gold Co. (ORE.V) Company Profile

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

