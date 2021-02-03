Piper Sandler Comments on The Bank of Princeton’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:BPRN)

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Bank of Princeton in a research report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Bank of Princeton’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Get The Bank of Princeton alerts:

The Bank of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on The Bank of Princeton from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. TheStreet upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Bank of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

The Bank of Princeton stock opened at $24.26 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.22. The company has a market cap of $164.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.63. The Bank of Princeton has a 52-week low of $17.40 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPRN. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of The Bank of Princeton by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in The Bank of Princeton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Bank of Princeton by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.48% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is an increase from The Bank of Princeton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The Bank of Princeton’s payout ratio is 25.97%.

About The Bank of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, attorney trust, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Recommended Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.