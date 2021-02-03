Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Raised by Analyst

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Capital Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.41. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Capital Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS.

CBNK has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised Capital Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Capital Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of CBNK opened at $14.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.37. Capital Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.98 and a 52 week high of $15.54.

Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.16. Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 15.13%.

In other Capital Bancorp news, Director Stephen N. Ashman sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Joseph Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total value of $49,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,160,961.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 41.62% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Bancorp stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.20% of Capital Bancorp worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 22.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in the United States. It operates through three divisions: Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky.

