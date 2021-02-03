Capital One Financial Comments on CNX Resources Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CNX)

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) – Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for CNX Resources in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for CNX Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

CNX has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. CNX Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.58.

CNX Resources stock opened at $13.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.67. CNX Resources has a 52-week low of $4.26 and a 52-week high of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.68.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. CNX Resources’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.45) earnings per share.

In other CNX Resources news, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. purchased 62,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N J. Deiuliis purchased 11,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

