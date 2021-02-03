Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Issued By Wedbush

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) – Analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for East West Bancorp in a research note issued on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Wedbush also issued estimates for East West Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $416.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.02 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 31.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EWBC. TheStreet raised East West Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.75.

EWBC stock opened at $63.27 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.94 and its 200-day moving average is $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.98. East West Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.55 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas Paul Krause sold 9,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $448,709.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,815,804. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 1,776.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,175,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,533 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 2,828.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 616,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,247,000 after purchasing an additional 595,156 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $17,691,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $12,279,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in East West Bancorp by 140.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 615,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,166,000 after purchasing an additional 360,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.