Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Trading Down 9.9% After Insider Selling

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)’s share price traded down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $57.06 and last traded at $59.90. 1,759,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,835,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.45.

Specifically, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $63,858.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,631.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay Parrish sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $485,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 224,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,697,311.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,744 shares of company stock valued at $3,174,874 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on VIR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, December 25th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vir Biotechnology from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -25.38 and a beta of -0.99.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.10). Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 47.11% and a negative net margin of 339.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 433.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 536,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,416,000 after buying an additional 435,872 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,074,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,865,000 after buying an additional 212,472 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,059,000. Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new stake in Vir Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,851,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 928,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,887,000 after purchasing an additional 93,486 shares in the last quarter. 54.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

