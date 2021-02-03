Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Research analysts at Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “sector outperform” rating and a $84.00 price target on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on FANG. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.67.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG stock opened at $58.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.78. Diamondback Energy has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $81.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.26. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.27 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 182.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,008 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 376.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.