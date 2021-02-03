Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agree Realty.
Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 148.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.25.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.
