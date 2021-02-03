Zacks: Brokerages Expect Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Agree Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Agree Realty posted earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Agree Realty will report full-year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.42 to $3.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Agree Realty.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

In other news, Director William S. Rubenfaer acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $62.99 per share, for a total transaction of $94,485.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,423 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,394.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 148.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 80.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 7,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $64.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Agree Realty has a fifty-two week low of $45.23 and a fifty-two week high of $80.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.28 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.52%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

