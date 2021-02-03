Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BSX. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Truist decreased their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $36.64 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Boston Scientific has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $43.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 8,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total value of $286,293.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,648,067.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 17,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $603,371.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 263,243 shares in the company, valued at $9,297,742.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,775 shares of company stock worth $2,451,627 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in Boston Scientific by 78.7% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 704 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 84.7% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

