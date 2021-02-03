Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $480.52 Million

Brokerages predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will announce sales of $480.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $468.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.80 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $477.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.92 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.86 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Synovus Financial.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SNV shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of SNV opened at $39.19 on Wednesday. Synovus Financial has a 12 month low of $10.91 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 33.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the third quarter worth $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Synovus Financial (SNV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.