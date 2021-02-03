Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) Stock Price Up 7.7% After Insider Buying Activity

Qumu Co. (NASDAQ:QUMU) shares rose 7.7% on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $8.70 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 187,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 152,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.02.

Specifically, Director Edward D. Horowitz purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $33,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Qumu alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qumu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 24th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.70. The company has a market cap of $119.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $175,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $923,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Qumu during the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qumu in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,664,000. 32.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU)

Qumu Corporation provides tools to create, manage, secure, distribute, and deliver live and on-demand video content for the enterprises. It offers an end-to-end video creation, management, and delivery solution through the sale of software licenses and hardware, software on server appliance, software-enabled devices, and a cloud-hosted software-as-a-service platform.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Qumu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qumu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.