Analysts Expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Brokerages expect ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.06 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ADTRAN’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the highest is $0.08. ADTRAN reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 185.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ADTRAN.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $133.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.90 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on ADTRAN from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. ADTRAN currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ADTRAN by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,112,503 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100,533 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in ADTRAN by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 888,422 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,111,000 after purchasing an additional 409,806 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 848,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 124,388 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in ADTRAN by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 826,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,212,000 after purchasing an additional 122,275 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

ADTN opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.82. ADTRAN has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.25 million, a P/E ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.40.

About ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications equipment for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, and distributed enterprises in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Network Solutions, and Services & Support segments. It offers fiber to the premises and fiber to the node (FTTN) multi-service access nodes (MSAN); fiber aggregation and FTTN MSAN; network management and subscriber services control and orchestration software; software defined networking -controlled programmable network elements; fiber to the distribution point units; optical line terminals and transport solutions; optical networking edge aggregation; IP digital subscriber line access multiplexers; cabinet and outside-plant enclosures and services; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; and other products, software, and services.

