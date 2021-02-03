Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Danske raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Societe Generale raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Get Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) alerts:

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.