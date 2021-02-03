Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)

iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ILIAF opened at $185.00 on Monday. iliad has a 52-week low of $185.00 and a 52-week high of $185.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.91.

iliad Company Profile

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

