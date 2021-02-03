Cigna (CI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cigna (NYSE:CI) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.65 per share for the quarter. Cigna has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 18.30-18.60 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $18.30-18.60 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The health services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.19 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cigna to post $19 EPS for the current fiscal year and $21 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CI opened at $217.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.74. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna has a 12-month low of $118.50 and a 12-month high of $230.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.00.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 55,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $12,438,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.59, for a total transaction of $1,968,158.22. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,880,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 152,117 shares of company stock valued at $33,891,591. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

