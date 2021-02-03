Qualys (QLYS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $93.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 25.06%. Qualys’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Qualys to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of QLYS stock opened at $142.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.02 and a beta of 0.79. Qualys has a twelve month low of $63.37 and a twelve month high of $148.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.13.

In related news, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 143,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total transaction of $12,985,367.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,268,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,245,548.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $293,369.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,851 shares in the company, valued at $21,468,083.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 249,190 shares of company stock worth $24,305,439 over the last three months. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qualys from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Qualys from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Qualys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $99.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.60.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based platform that delivers information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall, as well as Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

