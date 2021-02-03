The Coca-Cola (KO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock opened at $48.96 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $36.27 and a 1 year high of $60.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.32. The company has a market capitalization of $210.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. HSBC lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.76.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total transaction of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,702,017.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

