Xylem (XYL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect Xylem to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $97.18 on Wednesday. Xylem has a 12 month low of $54.62 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on XYL. Cowen lowered shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James lowered shares of Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.14.

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 4,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $389,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,236,436.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 8,138 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $741,778.70. Insiders have sold a total of 51,920 shares of company stock worth $5,130,344 over the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.