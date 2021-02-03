BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

BHP Group (NYSE:BBL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE:BBL opened at $55.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.52. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $23.64 and a 12-month high of $60.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of BHP Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,506 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. FMR LLC raised its position in BHP Group by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,345 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 10,647 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in BHP Group by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 884,306 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,724,000 after purchasing an additional 84,369 shares during the period. Finally, Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $768,000.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

