Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Now Covered by The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 38.80% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Societe Generale started coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STLA opened at $15.85 on Monday. Stellantis has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $19.50.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of vehicles, components, and production systems. It operates through the following segments: North America; Latin America (LATAM); Asia-Pacific 9APAC); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Maserati, and Other Activities.

