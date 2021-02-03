Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) Short Interest Update

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HNHPF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 368,400 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the December 31st total of 314,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Shares of HNHPF opened at $8.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Hon Hai Precision Industry has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $9.18.

Get Hon Hai Precision Industry alerts:

About Hon Hai Precision Industry

Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, Ltd. provides technology solutions in Japan, Ireland, the United States, Europe, Singapore, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company manufactures, sells, and services connectors, cases, thermal modules, wired/wireless communication products, optical products, power supply modules, and assemblies for use in the information technology, communications, automotive equipment, precision molding, automobile, and consumer electronics industries.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hon Hai Precision Industry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.