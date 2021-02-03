Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Short Interest Up 17.3% in January

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,210,000 shares, an increase of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 24,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,420,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 8.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NLSN. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nielsen by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,811,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,581,000 after buying an additional 4,218,450 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 346.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,904,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805,116 shares during the period. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,602,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Nielsen by 118.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,435,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 779,295 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nielsen during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,270,000.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Shares of NYSE NLSN opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.69. The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.64 and a beta of 1.39. Nielsen has a 12 month low of $11.62 and a 12 month high of $23.99.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Nielsen had a positive return on equity of 22.28% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Nielsen will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Nielsen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Nielsen from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded Nielsen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Connect and Media. The Connect segment provides retail transactional measurement data, consumer behavior information, and analytics primarily to businesses in the consumer packaged goods industry.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.