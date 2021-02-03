First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Short Interest Update

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300,000 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the December 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 959,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,597,000 after buying an additional 690,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,444,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,248,183,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,444 shares of the bank’s stock worth $231,147,000 after buying an additional 179,252 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 181.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 252,101 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,494,000 after buying an additional 162,594 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,833,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $152.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $70.06 and a twelve month high of $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $148.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.27.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 22.95%. First Republic Bank’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.77%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Republic Bank from $116.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.06.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

