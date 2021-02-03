MKS Instruments, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of $2.15 Per Share (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of MKS Instruments in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ FY2021 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.80.

MKSI opened at $168.08 on Monday. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $66.87 and a 52-week high of $192.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 4.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.99.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.32. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The business had revenue of $660.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. MKS Instruments’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in MKS Instruments by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 133,683 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $20,113,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,627,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 15,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 3,565 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

