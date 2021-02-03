Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Shares of ARW opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £390.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.09. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

