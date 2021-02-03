Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) (LON:ARW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
Shares of ARW opened at GBX 220 ($2.87) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £390.23 million and a PE ratio of -4.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 197.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 141.09. Arrow Global Group PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 306.80 ($4.01).
Arrow Global Group PLC (ARW.L) Company Profile
