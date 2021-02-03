Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of antiviral therapies for chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses as well as liver diseases. Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ALGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

ALGS stock opened at $25.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.33. Aligos Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $37.51.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

About Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses to develop novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its lead drug candidate is ALG-010133, a synthetic oligonucleotide that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B (CHB).

