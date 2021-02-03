Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) (OTCMKTS:BRK/B) were up 1.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $233.43 and last traded at $232.24. Approximately 5,030,932 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $229.32.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK-B) from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $230.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.01.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydro, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

