Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Luther Burbank in a research note issued on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 7.21%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Luther Burbank from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

LBC opened at $9.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $519.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.80. Luther Burbank has a fifty-two week low of $6.76 and a fifty-two week high of $11.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Luther Burbank’s payout ratio is presently 26.44%.

In related news, EVP Tammy Mahoney sold 3,000 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total transaction of $31,800.00. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Luther Burbank by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 96,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Luther Burbank by 26.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 117.3% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 52,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 28,329 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 216.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Luther Burbank by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,807 shares in the last quarter. 16.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

