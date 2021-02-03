Diaceutics PLC (DXRX.L) (LON:DXRX) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Diaceutics PLC (DXRX.L) (LON:DXRX) traded down 1.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 138.40 ($1.81) and last traded at GBX 138.40 ($1.81). 4,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 50,392 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 140.50 ($1.84).

The company has a market cap of £116.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76. The company has a current ratio of 23.05, a quick ratio of 22.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 135.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 141.90.

About Diaceutics PLC (DXRX.L) (LON:DXRX)

Diaceutics Plc provides data, data analytics, and implementation services for pharmaceutical companies worldwide. It offers diagnostic landscape services, such as patient journey, lab mapping, diagnostic regulation, turnaround time, and sample availability analysis services; diagnostic tracking services, including lab tracking, patient insights, and physician segmentation services; and diagnostic payers research, diagnostic clinical landscape, integrated mapping research, buying process research, and testers/non-testers research services.

