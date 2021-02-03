iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (XSB.TO) (TSE:XSB) Shares Down 0%

iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (XSB.TO) (TSE:XSB) shares were down 0% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$28.19 and last traded at C$28.20. Approximately 56,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 61,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$28.21.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$28.23.

Featured Article: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (XSB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETF (XSB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.