Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Boosted by Piper Sandler

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) – Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Heritage Commerce in a report released on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.15. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 17.58% and a return on equity of 7.17%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Heritage Commerce from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK opened at $8.79 on Monday. Heritage Commerce has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $526.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.87.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the third quarter worth $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Heritage Commerce during the first quarter worth $56,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 2,078.1% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 11,783 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 464.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 11,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 28.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jason Philip Dinapoli purchased 10,000 shares of Heritage Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,602.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Eugene Benito sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,561.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.60%.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. It offers a range of deposit products for business banking and retail markets, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, and time deposits.

