Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $465.98 Million

Posted by on Feb 3rd, 2021


Equities research analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) will post sales of $465.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $466.20 million and the lowest is $465.77 million. Exact Sciences posted sales of $295.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full-year sales of $1.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exact Sciences.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXAS. Truist began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $226.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $140.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $139.10 and a 200-day moving average of $110.75. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $159.54.

In other Exact Sciences news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 30,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.56, for a total value of $3,808,671.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,396,905.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,391 shares of company stock worth $10,545,605. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Natixis bought a new position in Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $53,952,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter worth about $24,771,000. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $28,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

