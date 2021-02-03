Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) will report sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.05 billion and the highest is $1.29 billion. Meritage Homes reported sales of $890.42 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $5.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.91 billion to $5.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.95 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.70 billion to $6.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.61. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Meritage Homes from $134.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.63.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $84.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.68. Meritage Homes has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $117.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

In related news, COO Phillippe Lord sold 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.37, for a total transaction of $98,679.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,994,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $661,761,000 after acquiring an additional 226,625 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,455,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $160,723,000 after acquiring an additional 7,376 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 650,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,896,000 after acquiring an additional 324,274 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 515,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,983,000 after acquiring an additional 77,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 477,619 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,723,000 after acquiring an additional 18,572 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes under the Monterey Homes brand name; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

