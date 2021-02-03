ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) versus Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) Head to Head Comparison

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

48.9% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of Fusion Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of ADMA Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics $29.35 million 7.86 -$48.28 million ($0.92) -2.65 Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$16.19 million N/A N/A

Fusion Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ADMA Biologics.

Profitability

This table compares ADMA Biologics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics -166.01% -98.83% -37.21% Fusion Pharmaceuticals N/A -26.14% -18.26%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for ADMA Biologics and Fusion Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Fusion Pharmaceuticals 0 0 5 0 3.00

ADMA Biologics presently has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 248.36%. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $24.33, indicating a potential upside of 107.27%. Given ADMA Biologics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe ADMA Biologics is more favorable than Fusion Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Fusion Pharmaceuticals beats ADMA Biologics on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ADMA Biologics Company Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States. It offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB, which is indicated for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B. It also develops a pipeline of plasma-derived therapeutics, including products related to the methods of treatment and prevention of S. pneumonia infection for an immunoglobulin. In addition, the company operates source plasma collection facilities. The company distributes its products through independent distributors, sales agents, specialty pharmacies, and other alternate site providers. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors. Its lead product candidate is FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor. The company is also conducting additional preclinical studies of FPI-1434 in combination with approved checkpoint inhibitors and DNA damage response inhibitors to further assess the anti-tumor activity, and dosing schedule and pharmacodynamics of the combinations. In addition, it is progressing its earlier-stage product candidate, FPI-1966 into clinical development for the treatment of head and neck, and bladder cancers expressing fibroblast growth factor receptor. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.