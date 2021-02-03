Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner forecasts that the bank will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ FY2021 earnings at $5.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on PB. Bank of America lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $60.50 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Prosperity Bancshares from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prosperity Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.60.

Shares of PB stock opened at $68.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.41 and a 200-day moving average of $60.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Prosperity Bancshares has a 1-year low of $42.02 and a 1-year high of $75.22.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $294.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.41 million. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 37.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Prosperity Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 39.04%.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Dowdell sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $187,234.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.6% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 46,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 4.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 13.7% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,455 shares of the bank’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prosperity Bancshares Company Profile

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

