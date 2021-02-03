Equities Analysts Set Expectations for ServiceNow, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) – Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for ServiceNow in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Fishbein forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ServiceNow’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $566.86.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $583.51 on Monday. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $588.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.30, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $537.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $496.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,378,892 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,763,000 after purchasing an additional 21,588 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 905,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $439,005,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 884,955 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,105,000 after purchasing an additional 99,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 351.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,765,000 after purchasing an additional 627,663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 3,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.50, for a total value of $2,075,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,300 shares in the company, valued at $710,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total value of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

