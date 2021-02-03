Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aravive Inc. is a biotechnology company. It develops therapeutic proteins for the treatment of metabolic diseases and endocrine disorders. Aravive Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARAV. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Aravive from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $5.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.77. Aravive has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $14.94.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). As a group, research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Vinay Shah bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ARAV. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth $420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth $537,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 240.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 31,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aravive in the 2nd quarter worth $323,000. Institutional investors own 40.54% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

