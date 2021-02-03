Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.
AXON opened at $166.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $180.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.
About Axon Enterprise
Featured Article: Gap Down Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.