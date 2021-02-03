Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) in a note issued to investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $185.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.09% from the stock’s current price.

AXON opened at $166.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $180.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

