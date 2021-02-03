Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.23% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is a commercial bank which serves residents and businesses primarily in Fairfield and New Haven Counties, CT. It offers checking, savings, money market accounts; demand and NOW deposits, certificates of deposit, commercial lending products as well as electronic banking and online banking services. Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. is headquartered in New Canaan, Connecticut. “

Separately, Boenning Scattergood cut Bankwell Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

BWFG opened at $19.43 on Monday. Bankwell Financial Group has a 1-year low of $12.07 and a 1-year high of $29.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $153.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.27). Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Bankwell Financial Group will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,010 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Bankwell Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers in Connecticut. It accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; and time, demand, and NOW deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

