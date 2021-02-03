Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target to $725.00

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $700.00 to $725.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $640.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $654.04.

Charter Communications stock opened at $616.70 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $640.93 and a 200-day moving average of $623.52. Charter Communications has a 52 week low of $345.67 and a 52 week high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $12.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at $779,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 20.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 26.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 70.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

