Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) PT Raised to C$18.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its price objective raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 5.88% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WTE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

Shares of TSE WTE opened at C$17.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.86. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a 52-week low of C$11.88 and a 52-week high of C$18.71.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$89.45 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.2577869 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

