Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $22.00. The company traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.95, with a volume of 2058 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $1,391,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $11,947,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avid Bioservices in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,294 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. 58.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $993.84 million, a PE ratio of -175.20 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.32.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $21.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Avid Bioservices, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Further Reading: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.