CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target Raised to $89.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.62% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their price objective on CGI from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC raised their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.14.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $81.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 12 month low of $46.32 and a 12 month high of $81.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.06 and a 200 day moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CGI by 433.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in CGI during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in CGI by 329.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in CGI during the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

