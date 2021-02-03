Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Stock Rating Lowered by Cowen

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $110.00. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVS. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $89.62 on Monday. Novartis has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $99.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Novartis will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its position in Novartis by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 81,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,692,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. 9.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

