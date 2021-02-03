Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) Raised to Overweight at Barclays

Grand City Properties (OTCMKTS:GRNNF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GRNNF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. HSBC downgraded shares of Grand City Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Grand City Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of Grand City Properties stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.10. Grand City Properties has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in Berlin, North Rhine Westphalia, Dresden, Leipzig, Halle, Nuremberg, FÃ¼rth, Munich, Mannheim, Frankfurt, Bremen, London, Mainz, and Hamburg.

