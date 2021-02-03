HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.00.

FGEN opened at $49.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.59. FibroGen has a twelve month low of $22.65 and a twelve month high of $51.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.59.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $1.15. The company had revenue of $44.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.49 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 191.78% and a negative return on equity of 48.19%. FibroGen’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FibroGen will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other FibroGen news, CFO Pat Cotroneo sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.60, for a total transaction of $133,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 266,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,603,878.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total transaction of $242,440.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,579,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,418 shares of company stock valued at $1,016,079 in the last ninety days. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in FibroGen by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,756 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FibroGen by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FibroGen by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

