ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $49.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.51% from the company’s current price.

VIAC has been the subject of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $26.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Macquarie raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ViacomCBS from $30.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered ViacomCBS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.35.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $50.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.79. ViacomCBS has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $60.73.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ViacomCBS will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dede Lea sold 10,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.91, for a total transaction of $312,828.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,542 shares in the company, valued at $853,691.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VIAC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 0.6% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 77,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 34,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in ViacomCBS by 9.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.47% of the company’s stock.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, Filmed Entertainment, and Publishing. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; and streaming subscription services.

