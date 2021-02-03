New Relic (NEWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.72) per share for the quarter. New Relic has set its Q3 2021

Investors that wish to listen to the company's conference call can do so using this link.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $166.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.50 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 26.93% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts expect New Relic to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

New Relic stock opened at $78.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.21 and a beta of 1.01. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $80.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEWR. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of New Relic in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of New Relic from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.18.

In other news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.74 per share, with a total value of $260,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,015. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $131,656.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform that companies use to build, develop, and operate their digital businesses worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

