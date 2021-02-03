Insider Selling: BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) Insider Sells 21,935 Shares of Stock

BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) (LON:BBH) insider Josephine Dixon sold 21,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 182 ($2.38), for a total value of £39,921.70 ($52,157.96).

Josephine Dixon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Josephine Dixon purchased 10,850 shares of BB Healthcare Trust (BBH.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £19,855.50 ($25,941.34).

Shares of BBH opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 182.26 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 170.37. BB Healthcare Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 98.68 ($1.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 192 ($2.51).

BB Healthcare Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Bellevue Asset Management AG. The fund is managed by Bellevue Advisors Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across healthcare sector. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI World Healthcare Index.

