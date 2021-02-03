Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.40-2.55 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $2.40-$2.55 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 24.17%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts expect Teva Pharmaceutical Industries to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.49. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76.

TEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Argus cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.12.

About Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

